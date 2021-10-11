Gauteng offices to be pop-up Covid-19 vaccination sites: here's how it'll work
The Gauteng health department is calling on organisations and companies with more than 50 employees to apply as pop-up Covid-19 vaccination sites to make vaccines accessible to more people in the province.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the department said it would provide health education to individuals before the vaccines were administered. This was aimed at addressing vaccine hesitancy.
“Workplace vaccinations are provided to institutions that have 50 or more employees who are yet to get the jab.
“This will also include health education to provide clarity on any related issues workers may have,” said the department.
The province administered 6,858 vaccines in the latest 24-hour cycle. It has administered a total of 5,047,753 vaccines to eligible adults.
“It is only through vaccinating the majority of citizens that we can be able to get the economy back on track and restore some normality, as we get back to the things we love doing such as attending concerts, sporting matches, religious conferences and so on,” said the department.
Companies that wish to apply are required to provide their details, including the number of employees eligible for vaccination, the address and whether employees need health education before vaccination.
Vaccinations made EASY:— Mia Malan (@miamalan) October 10, 2021
Do you work in Gauteng at a place where 50 or more employees still need a #COVID19 jab?@GautengHealth will come to your workplace and vaccinate the employees.
How to get them there:
1. Email: popupsite@gauteng.gov.za
2. Phone: 0800 22 8827 pic.twitter.com/vbri5dIMB2