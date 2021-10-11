Empty schools may finally be put to good use

Plan to lease out unused buildings that are easy targets for vandals and thieves

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



In a first-of-its-kind initiative by the department of public works, vacant school buildings that have become an eyesore and a haven for vagrants in many Eastern Cape communities could soon become bustling retail centres and residential spaces.



The department has put out an expression of interest to lease out 1,142 unused schools in the province that had been earmarked for closure or realignment by education MEC Fundile Gade. ..