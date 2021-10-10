Police seeking help to locate missing Gqeberha teen

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Kariega are seeking the publics assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Rochelle Prins and her 16-year-old sister were spending the school holidays with their mother in Kariega after they were dropped off by their father, who lives in Gqeberha on October 3.

The teenagers reside with their father in Gqeberha, Naidu said.

She said the girls and their mother went to bed on Thursday night and on Friday morning the mother discovered that Rochelle was missing.

Her bag with clothes was also missing. A letter was left for her father.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time she left the Lower Drostdy Street home.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing Rochelle is asked to contact detective warrant officer Patrick Ndoni on 072-732-4847 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

