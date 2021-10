Four die in head-on N2 collision

By Devon Koen -

Four people died in a head-on collision on the N2 freeway in Gqeberha shortly after midnight on Sunday.



Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said Kabega Park police had attended to the accident on the freeway between the Seaview and Baywest turn-offs in the direction of Gqeberha...