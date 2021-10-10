Cape Town cop, wife and children perish in fire

A Cape Town police officer, his wife and two of their children died when a fire gutted their home on Friday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the incident happened around 9pm. Potelwa said only the officer's 18-year-old daughter and grandchild survived.

“Police reports indicate a tenant on the premises heard screams after 21:30 coming from the main house and went to investigate,” said Potelwa.

“The tenant tried to gain access to the house. The bodies of the 48-year-old police sergeant and his 38-year-old wife were discovered in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street, Wesbank, Mfuleni.