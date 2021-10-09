'There will be light at the end of this tunnel': Ramaphosa on load-shedding

While load-shedding is not a looming crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said it is something he is concerned about.

“These are matters that the management of Eskom is looking at very seriously and I believe in the management, that they will handle this and make sure that the energy challenges that we are facing are brought under control,” he said.

Addressing the media shortly after concluding his local government election campaign at the Tshepanang Day Care Centre in Potchefstroom, Ramaphosa said: “I think we will see a great deal of light at the end of this brief tunnel.”

He was responding to questions about Eskom’s decision to implement stage 2 rotational overnight load-shedding throughout the weekend and until 5am on Thursday.