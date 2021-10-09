All systems go for National Senior Certificate exams

A total of 735,677 full-time matric candidates have registered to write the National Senior Certificate exams, an increase of 128,000 from last year.

A further 162,109 part-time candidates have also enrolled to write the exams.

The exams, which officially start on October 27 and end on December 7, will be written at more than 11,000 exam centres — 6,326 of them for public schools and 4,130 for part-time candidates.

At least 526 centres will cater for private school candidates and there will be 326 designated centres for pupils who may have contracted Covid-19 or display Covid-19 symptoms.

Priscilla Ogunbanjo, director for public exams in the department of basic education, told a media briefing on Friday that candidates were ready to write the exams and that the department was ready to administer them.

“The grade 12 class of 2021 is the grade 11 class of 2020 that actually had to go through all the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the department has consistently adapted and made changes to mitigate these limitations.”