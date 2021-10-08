WhatsApp sex-pest accused pleads guilty

By Devon Koen -

WhatsApp sex-pest accused Nicolaas van der Merwe has pleaded guilty to 13 counts of contravening the Sexual Offences Act.



The 36-year-old Pinelands resident admitted in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Friday that he had searched for the contact details of women estate agents on Property24 and then video-called the agents, aged between 20 and 67...