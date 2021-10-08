Old age home employee sexually assaulted Alzheimer’s patient

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



An old age home’s worst fear came true when one of its employees was arrested for sexually assaulting a patient at the Mossel Bay facility’s Alzheimer’s care centre.



The centre’s management welcomed the conviction of former maintenance worker Mark Labuschagne, 36, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a string of charges related to the sexual assault of elderly women and the possession of child pornography...