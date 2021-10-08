Old age home employee sexually assaulted Alzheimer’s patient
An old age home’s worst fear came true when one of its employees was arrested for sexually assaulting a patient at the Mossel Bay facility’s Alzheimer’s care centre.
The centre’s management welcomed the conviction of former maintenance worker Mark Labuschagne, 36, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a string of charges related to the sexual assault of elderly women and the possession of child pornography...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.