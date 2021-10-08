Gupta-owned company co-director Ronica Ragavan arrested

Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Pty Ltd co-director Ronica Ragavan was arrested on Friday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate (ID) said.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Ragavan was processed and was appearing before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday morning.

Islandsite Investments Pty and Ragavan were added to the failed Estina dairy feasibility case study case at a previous court appearance on September 28. Ragavan failed to appear at court, citing medical reasons.

Ragavan will appear alongside former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investments 204 employee Dinesh Patel, former Free State head of department for rural development Peter Thabethe, former Free State agriculture head of department Limakatso Moorosi and former department CFO Seipati Dhlamini, who all appeared with their lawyers during a virtual hearing on Friday morning.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering.