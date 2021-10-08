Elderly Durban woman strangled in granny flat

The police are investigating the murder of a 75-year-old Durban woman who was found bound and strangled in a granny flat on her property.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the woman was found at 7.30pm in her Parkhill home, north of the city, on Thursday night.

“We can confirm a case of murder has been opened at Greenwood Park police station.

“It is alleged a 75-year-old female victim was found lying face down, tied up and strangled in a granny flat in her yard. She was declared dead on the scene.

“The motive for this attack is unknown and the matter is being investigated by police.”

According to Marshall Security, a resident reported “suspicious activity at a neighbouring property.

“Armed response officers were immediately dispatched and upon arrival contact was made with the victim’s son. It was determined the front door had been forced open and although nothing appeared to have been stolen, the victim was nowhere to be found.

“Further investigations led the response officers and victim’s son to a secured outbuilding, where she could be seen through a window, tied up and unresponsive.

“With permission from the victim’s son, our response officers forced the door open to gain entry. The victim was found bound with cable ties, an extension cord and a belt.”

