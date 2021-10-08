DA heads to Kamma Park for cleanup campaign

Mayor Nqaba Bhanga and federal chair Helen Zille, got their hands dirty on Friday in an effort to convince the city's residents that the DA is the party to vote for to have a cleaner Bay.

The pair were at Kamma Park in Korsten, along with other DA councillors and activists for the party’s cleanup campaign .

Zille said there needed to be a mindset change around the culture of dumping.

“The site has been cleared often but gets filled with rubble and rubbish almost immediately afterwards, blocks drains and causes wastewater spills and creates a real crisis for the residents there,” she said.

“It was amazing to see that just one street away a man had built a beautiful garden and succulents and lovely perennial flowers of different kinds, so it shows that when the community takes pride in their area they can turn it into a little Garden of Eden.

“So the culture of dumping is a culture that really needs to come to an end otherwise we can clean that place every single day and it will make very little difference,” she said.

