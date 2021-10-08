Competition gives wings to students’ solar power generator
Renewable energy project ready for take-off after national exposure
From a matric side hustle to a growing business with potential for global success, energy entrepreneurs Kwanda Jakalase and Randolph Bruce Meth say a national competition has helped to give them international wings.
Nelson Mandela University commerce students Jakalase, 26, and Meth, 26, won the 2020 Red Bull Basement competition for their renewable energy innovation, and this week they were in Gqeberha on a roadshow to promote the 2021 event...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.