Competition gives wings to students’ solar power generator

Renewable energy project ready for take-off after national exposure

By Gillian McAinsh -

From a matric side hustle to a growing business with potential for global success, energy entrepreneurs Kwanda Jakalase and Randolph Bruce Meth say a national competition has helped to give them international wings.



Nelson Mandela University commerce students Jakalase, 26, and Meth, 26, won the 2020 Red Bull Basement competition for their renewable energy innovation, and this week they were in Gqeberha on a roadshow to promote the 2021 event...