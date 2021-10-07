Widow expected to plead guilty to attempting to defraud RAF
Eastern Cape woman in court in connection with claim made after husband’s death
A 42-year-old Eastern Cape widow who allegedly attempted to defraud the Road Accident Fund of R700,000 could end up behind bars after a potential guilty plea in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Marlene Pietersen was nabbed after her claim application was flagged by the national insurance scheme and referred to the Hawks for investigation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.