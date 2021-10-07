Widow expected to plead guilty to attempting to defraud RAF

Eastern Cape woman in court in connection with claim made after husband’s death

A 42-year-old Eastern Cape widow who allegedly attempted to defraud the Road Accident Fund of R700,000 could end up behind bars after a potential guilty plea in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday.



Marlene Pietersen was nabbed after her claim application was flagged by the national insurance scheme and referred to the Hawks for investigation...