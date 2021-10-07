Self-proclaimed gangster tells court he knew suspects as members of rival gang

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A self-proclaimed member of the Upstand Dogs gang told the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday that he knew the two men accused of a litany of charges as gangsters affiliated with the rival Satan Defenders gang.



The man, who cannot be named as he is under witness protection, said he regularly saw Morne Featherstone, 20, in other gangs’ territories and identified him as one of the men who shot dead Dillon Barnard, 31, at a house in Bibby Street on July 8 2018...