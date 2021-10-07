News

Schauderville old age home without electricity for more than a month

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
07 October 2021

Frail, forgotten and powerless — these are the tragic sentiments of residents at the Elizabeth Stuurman Old Age Home, which has been without electricity for more than a month.

Not a day goes by without a power outage in Nelson Mandela Bay, but the residents at the Schauderville home have been in the dark since early September...

