Schauderville old age home without electricity for more than a month
Frail, forgotten and powerless — these are the tragic sentiments of residents at the Elizabeth Stuurman Old Age Home, which has been without electricity for more than a month.
Not a day goes by without a power outage in Nelson Mandela Bay, but the residents at the Schauderville home have been in the dark since early September...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.