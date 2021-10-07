Santam must pay 18 months (not 3) in Covid-19 business interruption claims

The country’s largest non-life insurer, Santam, has lost its bid to pay its clients just three months’ worth of pandemic-related losses.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ordered the insurer to pay Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen's losses for a full 18 months.

The court’s dismissal of Santam’s appeal and upholding of the Western Cape High Court’s finding in favour of Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen last November marks the end of a long battle to hold Santam appropriately liable for Covid-19 business interruption claims in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Santam and other insurers which sold business interruption policies with “contagious diseases” clauses, had previously consistently argued that the policy was not intended to cover a pandemic-related national lockdown, nor did the premiums reflect that extent of risk.

But in November 2020 three judges ruled that Santam was liable to pay Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen their full business interruption losses, including those related to state restrictions.