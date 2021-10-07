Rape accused wants bail conditions amended

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A Gqeberha jockey, accused of raping a teenager, went against court protocol on Wednesday and addressed a magistrate directly to ask for his bail conditions to be amended.



The Fairview racecourse jockey, who cannot be named as he is yet to plead, told magistrate Abigail Beaton that the premises where he was ordered to stay after being granted R5,000 bail were up for sale and asked to be allowed to stay with his parents in Gauteng...