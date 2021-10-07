Nambitha Mpumlwana to host acting masterclass in Bay

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana is in the Eastern Cape in a bid to nurture the province’s fledgling acting talent and teach them how to take advantage of the industry instead of the other way around.



Mpumlwana, an executive committee member of the SA Guild of Actors (Saga), is presenting live masterclasses for aspiring actors in Gqeberha, Komani, East London and Mthatha over a weeklong period. ..