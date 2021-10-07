Man accused of murdering single mom denied bail

Family of Shenice Jonathan relieved that alleged killer must stay in jail

Devon Koen



The family of single mother Shenice Jonathan were overjoyed on Thursday when her alleged killer was denied bail in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday. .



In her judgment, magistrate Fiona Bosman found that Quinton Scheepers, 20, had shown no exceptional circumstances to permit his release, adding that it would not be in the interests of justice to do so...