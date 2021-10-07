Man accused of murdering single mom denied bail
Family of Shenice Jonathan relieved that alleged killer must stay in jail
The family of single mother Shenice Jonathan were overjoyed on Thursday when her alleged killer was denied bail in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday. .
In her judgment, magistrate Fiona Bosman found that Quinton Scheepers, 20, had shown no exceptional circumstances to permit his release, adding that it would not be in the interests of justice to do so...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.