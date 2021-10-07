News

Joubertina widow pleads guilty to attempting to defraud RAF

Devon Koen
Court reporter
07 October 2021

A 42-year-old Joubertina widow who attempted to swindle  the Road Accident Fund (RAF) out of R700,000  pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday.

Marlene Pietersen was arrested on Tuesday after being caught for lodging a false claim with the RAF...

