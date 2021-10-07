Joubertina widow pleads guilty to attempting to defraud RAF

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A 42-year-old Joubertina widow who attempted to swindle the Road Accident Fund (RAF) out of R700,000 pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday.



Marlene Pietersen was arrested on Tuesday after being caught for lodging a false claim with the RAF...