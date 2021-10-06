Tuk-tuks to patrol Central streets for litterbugs in fight against filth

By Herald Reporter -

While predominantly used overseas as a mode of transport, two tiny tuk-tuks will soon be providing a much more important service to Central residents, patrolling the streets for litterbugs.



On Wednesday, the Mandela Bay Development Agency will hand over the solar-panel augmentation tuk-tuks to the Central Special Ratings Area (SRA) to assist in the fight against illegal dumping, enforcing by-laws and waste management hygienic practices...