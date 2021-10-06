SABC slated for incomplete disclosure of irregular expenditure

The public broadcaster has once again earned itself a qualified audit opinion from the auditor-general for the 2020-21 financial year.

This was because of the SABC’s failure to disclose fully particulars and details of transactions that were identified as irregular expenditure.

As such, the auditor-general reached an inconclusive finding that the SABC incurred irregular expenditure to the tune of R2.8bn in the financial year, albeit based on an incomplete disclosure.

“The public entity did not include particulars of all irregular expenditure in the notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements in the prior years, as required by a section of the Public Finance Management Act,” read the auditor-general's reasoning for the qualified opinion, contained in the SABC's 2021 annual report.

“The irregular expenditure incurred was the result of payments made in contravention of supply chain management legislation and regulations. The public entity did not implement adequate procedures in the past to identify and record all instances of irregular expenditure from prior years and possible impact of these transactions on the ongoing multiyear contracts concluded in those years.”

Because of the incomplete disclosure, the auditor-general was forced to go with the stated amount of R2.8bn, which paints a false picture that irregular expenditure was reduced from R5.3bn in the prior financial year.