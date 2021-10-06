Row over ‘blacks only’ tender

DA lays complaint with rights commission over ‘unconstitutional’ land surveying contract

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde and Nomazima Nkosi -

Blacks only — that is the crux of a row that has erupted in the Eastern Cape after the public works department called for three companies to apply for a contract to survey state-owned land in the province, excluding all other races.



The DA has come out guns blazing and lodged a complaint against the department with the SA Human Rights Commission, saying the “irregular tender” was unconstitutional. ..