Row over ‘blacks only’ tender
DA lays complaint with rights commission over ‘unconstitutional’ land surveying contract
Blacks only — that is the crux of a row that has erupted in the Eastern Cape after the public works department called for three companies to apply for a contract to survey state-owned land in the province, excluding all other races.
The DA has come out guns blazing and lodged a complaint against the department with the SA Human Rights Commission, saying the “irregular tender” was unconstitutional. ..
