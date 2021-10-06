Bitou council speaker injured in N2 accident

Bitou council speaker Euan Wildeman is at home nursing shoulder, back and head injuries after being involved in an accident on the N2 at Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday morning.



Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said a white Ford Ranger bakkie driven by Wildeman, 53, was on the N2 when a white Isuzu bakkie hit it from behind. ..