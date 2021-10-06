News

Bitou council speaker injured in N2 accident

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
07 October 2021

Bitou council speaker Euan Wildeman  is at home nursing shoulder, back and head injuries after being involved in an accident on the N2 at Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday morning. 

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said a white Ford Ranger bakkie driven by Wildeman, 53, was on the N2  when a white Isuzu bakkie hit it from behind. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read