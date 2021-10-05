Walking reverend 300km into mission to seek justice for rape survivors

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



With more than 300km already walked and 500km to go, the Rev June Dolley-Major’s awareness campaign is gaining momentum and she has the blistered feet to prove it.



In recent years, Dolley-Major has become vocal about an incident in Makhanda almost 20 years ago and has named a minister as the man who allegedly raped her...