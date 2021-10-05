Walking reverend 300km into mission to seek justice for rape survivors
With more than 300km already walked and 500km to go, the Rev June Dolley-Major’s awareness campaign is gaining momentum and she has the blistered feet to prove it.
In recent years, Dolley-Major has become vocal about an incident in Makhanda almost 20 years ago and has named a minister as the man who allegedly raped her...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.