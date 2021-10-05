VWSA pledges R1m a month to Nelson Mandela Bay NPOs

Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) has pledged R1m a month over the next year to support 10 non-profit organisations in Nelson Mandela Bay.

With six of the beneficiaries of the Kariega company’s Community Trust programme having recently renewed their partnerships, four new NPO’s have been added to the list.

VWSA corporate and government affairs director Nonkqubela Maliza said the additional support was in line with the trust’s priorities, which included the promotion of community and youth development.

“The organisations we are supporting align with these priorities and play an instrumental role in uplifting the communities in which VWSA operates,” Maliza said.

“And by supporting these excellent organisations, we are able to touch their lives and truly make a difference.”

The organisations include:

Thand’usana Babies Safe Home , a safe haven for abandoned, abused and neglected babies in Gqeberha;

HeraldLIVE