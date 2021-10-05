Sibu Nqini finds love after ‘Temptation Island SA’ axing

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



While he was ready to find his suitor at all costs when he joined Showmax’s Temptation Island SA, Gqeberha model Sibu Nqini walked away single after he was eliminated in the latest episode.



The reasons for him being booted out was that the 27-year-old had a “toxic relationship” with the castmates in the women’s villa...