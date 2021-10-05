MEC Xolile Nqatha wants answers on R15m stadium near Komani

Co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha is concerned about the reported R15m used to build a stadium in Lesseyton village in Komani and has asked the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to urgently deliver a cost report of the project.

The stadium, unveiled on Monday by the municipality, has been trending nationally online drawing widespread criticism.

In a statement issued by the department of co-operative governance, Nqatha said they were out to get all the facts on the project.

“I fully understand the negative commentary and public comments on the matter,” Nqatha said.

“For that reason, we have requested the leadership of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to get all the facts about the scope of work for the project and what has been delivered so far.”

He said he expected the report by the end of the week.

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the costs of the project included a feasibility study and an environmental impact assessment which contributed to the R15m amount.

“The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is aware of concerns from members of the public on social media around the Lesseyton sports facility constructed near Komani.

“The municipality regrets the manner in which the initial post was shared where minimal detail was provided.

“Considering the above, we deemed it necessary to provide clarity on the matter,” Kowa said.

“The construction of the sports facility commenced at the beginning of March 2020 following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) approved by the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism authorising the project within the limits stated in the National Environmental Management Act.

“Further investigations were also conducted to determine the suitability of the site to be developed into a sports field with associated structures — which included survey, geotechnical and geohydrological tests.”

He said the project scope included:

Erection of 780m of palisade fencing;

Construction of rugby and soccer field (site clearing, layering of grounds);

Rock blasting, undertaken as the area comprised mainly hard rock which had to be removed to allow for construction;

Earthworks — excavation and levelling of grounds;

Layer works — G5 imported subbase layer, 13mm crushed stone which is 75mm thick, top soil and transplanting of kikuyu grass;

Athletics track — grassed track, layers of crushed stone, drainage system to ensure its viability;

Ablution facilities (2 blocks) — construction of 14 toilets and eight showers;

Change rooms — showers and benches;

Borehole drilling, equipping and water reticulation installation, rain water catchment tank, high rise water main tank;

Sewer system with septic tank;

Electrical installation;

Guard house; and

Steel grand stands.

