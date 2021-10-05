News

Lion shot after escaping from private game farm in Limpopo

'The lion was a danger to the villagers and farmers' – National African Farmers Union president Motsepe Matlala

Iavan Pijoos
Journalist
05 October 2021
Two lions have reportedly escaped from a private game farm in Limpopo. File photo.
Two lions have reportedly escaped from a private game farm in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: DANIEL BORN

One of the two lions that escaped from a private game farm in the Baltimore area outside Lephalale in Limpopo has been killed.

National African Farmers Union (Nafu) president Motsepe Matlala confirmed that farmers in the area shot the lion dead.

“The lion was a danger to the villagers and farmers,” Matlala said.

He said farmers are still searching the area for the second lion.

“It was apparently roaring nearby.”

Matlala said farmers first sighted the lions on a farm in the area on Saturday. He added they had escaped from a nearby private game farm.

He said farmers had to use tractors on Sunday evening to prevent the lions invading cattle farms.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read