Five arrested in Komani in connection with murder of cop

Five people were arrested in Komani on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Engcobo police officer Kolile Kulu at his home in August.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 49, were arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and Komani public order policing.

They are being detained in East London.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said two more arrests were imminent.

“It is alleged that on August 30 at about 10pm, Warrant Officer Kolile Kulu was asleep at his house when three unknown men appeared at the door and demanded entry from his wife,” Mgolodela said.

“The wife is reported to have opened the door and the men asked for the whereabouts of the husband.

“The men are further alleged to have headed for the room where Kulu was asleep and fatally shot him.

“The matter was immediately taken over by the East London-based Hawks, which culminated in the arrest of the five this morning.

“A firearm was confiscated during the arrests.”

