Estate agents targeted by WhatsApp sex pest
Gqeberha man, 36, accused of harassing or exposing himself to at least 25 women realtors around SA since 2016
Imagine answering a WhatsApp video call only to find a man pleasuring himself.
This is what happened to at least 25 women real estate agents, who fell victim to a Gqeberha resident’s alleged vulgar video calls after assuming they would be answering calls from potential clients...
