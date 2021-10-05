Estate agents targeted by WhatsApp sex pest

Gqeberha man, 36, accused of harassing or exposing himself to at least 25 women realtors around SA since 2016

Premium By Devon Koen and Zamandulo Malonde -

Imagine answering a WhatsApp video call only to find a man pleasuring himself.



This is what happened to at least 25 women real estate agents, who fell victim to a Gqeberha resident’s alleged vulgar video calls after assuming they would be answering calls from potential clients...