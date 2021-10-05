Community pitches in to build park
Tired of waiting, Fairview residents are developing a safe space
After almost a decade of waiting, Fairview residents have opted to take matters into their own hands and start developing a safe space for community members to play, catch-up and relax.
While the bustling suburb has seen its fair share of positive development and growth in recent years, this has been accompanied by other social ills such as drug abuse...
