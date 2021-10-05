News

Community pitches in to build park

Tired of waiting, Fairview residents are developing a safe space

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 05 October 2021

After almost a decade of waiting, Fairview residents have opted to take matters into their own hands and start developing a safe space for community members to play, catch-up and relax.

While the bustling suburb has seen its fair share of positive development and growth in recent years, this  has been accompanied by other social ills such as drug abuse...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read