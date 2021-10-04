Stolen boat and trailer found stripped and burnt in Gqeberha

The burnt remains of a boat and trailer that had been reported stolen last week from a house in Summerstrand were recovered in Algoa Park on Monday morning.

Police said no suspects had been arrested in the case and their investigation was still ongoing.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said it was alleged that on Tuesday last week, at about 4pm, the complainant was at his home in 8th Avenue, Summerstrand, and the boat was parked in the yard behind locked gates.

However, on Wednesday he discovered the boat and trailer were missing.

“The boat is blue and white in colour, 8.2m in length, and has the name OCEAN WAVE written on it,” she said.

The suspects gained entry to the premises by cutting the padlock on the gate.

A case of theft is under investigation.

Police urged anyone who can assist with any information to contact Detective Warrant Officer Jaco Botes on 071-671-1243 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE