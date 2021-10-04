Nelson Mandela Bay man offers unemployed people free learner’s licence lessons

By Roslyn Baatjies -

Gino Arends, owner of a driving school in Cleary Estate, is giving back to his community in the same way he received help years ago by offering free learner’s licence classes to unemployed people in the city.



Arends, 37, plans to assist about 1,000 people during October, which is Transport Month...