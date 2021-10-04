Late wife’s love inspires ex-prisons official to pen book of poetry
Retired correctional services employee Alfonso Matthews describes his late wife Debbie as being his eyes after he became blind due to diabetes.
When she died earlier this year after contracting Covid-19, Matthews, 56, decided to honour her memory by publishing a collection of poems titled Manna Uitie Hemel...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.