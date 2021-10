A KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedic has been shot dead two kilometres from the Estcourt Provincial Hospital.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie on Monday confirmed that a crew member had died while another was critically injured.

Details of the shooting have not yet been released.

The Department of Health is expected to issue a statement later in the day.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE