Kirkwood police appeal for help to identify dead body

Kirkwood police have appealed to the community to assist them in locating the next of kin of a deceased man whose body was found lying next to the road in Kirkwood on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said on Saturday, at about 12.15am, the police were alerted about an injured person found lying next to the road in Newton Street, Moses Mabhida, in Kirkwood.

Nkohli said police found the body of an unidentified man, who was believed to be in his twenties, dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a dark grey tracksuit top.

“He had a stab wound in the upper body and is a black male.”

The police had opened a case of murder for further investigation, Nkohli said.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man or know of someone who may be missing is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Gabriel Hobbs at the SAPS Kirkwood on 042-230-7314 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

