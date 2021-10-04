News

Gqeberha police arrest suspect with firearm

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
04 October 2021
A firearm confiscated from a suspect in Central on Sunday during police crime prevention patrols
GUN CONFISCATED: A firearm confiscated from a suspect in Central on Sunday during police crime prevention patrols
Image: SUPPLIED

Gqeberha police arrested a suspect with a firearm during crime prevention patrols in Central on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mount Road Crime Prevention members arrested the suspect and confiscated a 9mm pistol.

Naidu said while patrolling, police spotted two  men at the corner of Perkins and Green streets.

After being spotted by the police,  the suspects walked away in different directions.

“On approaching them, the person with a jacket wrapped around his hand started running into Perkins Street, as he ran, a silver firearm fell from his jacket.

“The serial number [of the firearm] was filed off,” Naidu  said.

She said the police officers chased after the suspect on foot and apprehended him.

“He was detained on a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm,” she said.

The suspect will appear in the magistrate’s court  in Gqeberha during the week.

