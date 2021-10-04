Cyril Ramaphosa assures that Covid-19 jab won’t affect you in the bedroom

The Covid-19 vaccine does not cause infertility in women and erectile dysfunction in men, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail for the ruling party in Nelson Mandela Bay, where he urged residents to play their part in the fight against Covid-19 by getting vaccinated.

“The vaccine does not affect your reproductive health and fertility. Don’t entertain those claims. They are simply not true. You will be able to bear children after getting vaccinated.

“Others say if you're a man and you get vaccinated, things will turn sour at home. That is not true. Everything will remain the way it was. Go and vaccinate,” the ANC president told a cheering crowd.

He said vaccination is the only defence SA has against Covid-19, telling the audience the more people who get the jab, the sooner the country can reopen and end lockdowns.