News

Boat, trailer stolen in Summerstrand

By Herald Reporter - 04 October 2021

The police need help in tracing a boat and trailer stolen from a home in Summerstrand last week. 

The owner said the boat and trailer was parked inside his property when the theft happened on Wednesday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read