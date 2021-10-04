Around the world in 58 years
Since she hopped on an plane for the first time at the age 14 for her first holiday, Gitta Castelanelli has travelled twice around the world and visited 135 countries.
And at the age 72, she shows no signs of slowing down...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.