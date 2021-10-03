Man assaulted at Clifton Beach as hundreds of youngsters rock up to party

A man was assaulted during a scuffle at Clifton Beach in Cape Town and alcohol was confiscated when hundreds of students descended on the beach on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said Camps Bay police and other law enforcement agencies responded to an alleged fight at fourth Beach on Friday.

“It was established that an individual was assaulted but he refused to lodge an official complaint.”

Traut said the situation where a large number of young people gathered was monitored and no further incidents were reported.