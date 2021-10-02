Search for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's replacement at an advanced stage: Presidency

The panel set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to compile a shortlist of candidates for the position of chief justice has met to thrash out the procedure for its work.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term ends on October 11. The panel, chaired by judge Navanethem Pillay, comprises justice minister Ronald Lamola, former justice minister Jeff Radebe, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, co-chair of the SA National Aids Council Mmapaseka Steve Letsike and Ziyad Motala, professor of law at Howard University School of Law.

Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said “all panel members confirmed their acceptance of the task and declared that they had no conflict of interest” during their inaugural meeting on Thursday.