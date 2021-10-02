SABC lifts suspension of TV anchor Rams Mabote

“In the wake of the complaint that I have received and the sensitivity of the matter, I have taken a decision that you may not report for duty at Media and Society with immediate effect until further notice. This includes all engagements regarding Media and Society that are scheduled this week. We shall engage the services of a stand-in presenter until the finalisation of the matter.

“We are due to discuss the matter and or incident during the coming week and we shall communicate the outcomes soonest. May I assure you that the matter is receiving urgent attention,” wrote SABC news and current affairs editor Mlungisi Shivamba.

TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that the SABC has lifted Mabote’s suspension.

“Please be advised that the alleged incident will be subject to an investigation, which will determine the future handling of the complaint,” SABC head of legal services advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara wrote to Mabote’s lawyers on Monday.