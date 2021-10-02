Mkhwebane finds major issues at SA hospitals, but happy that authorities are dealing with problems

The provision of health services at selected hospitals in Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga do not meet the obligations imposed by the constitution and the law.

This is one of the findings contained in four reports issued by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday after visits by her officials to a number of hospitals in August last year.

Briefing the media on Friday, Mkhwebane said she and deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, accompanied by a team of investigators, traversed the length and breadth of the country, visiting more than a dozen hospitals in five provinces to conduct inspections at the facilities.

During those visits, they identified a variety of shortcomings, including poor physical infrastructure, staff shortages and unavailability of equipment.

The aim of the inspection was to assess how the facilities coped with the demand for services. They also looked into the general conditions at the facilities.

On Friday, the public protector issued reports in respect of conditions in those hospitals. The report for the Eastern Cape had been issued earlier.