Covid-19: SA records 1,635 cases and 79 deaths in 24 hours
There were 1,635 new Covid-19 cases and 79 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.
This means that there have been 2,904,307 infections and 87,705 deaths since the virus outbreak in March last year.
The new infections came at a low 4.4% positivity rate.
The province that recorded the highest number of new cases was the Western Cape (412), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (340). There were no other provinces with more than 200 cases in the past day, with Gauteng recording 194 infections and the Eastern Cape 193.
The NICD said that there were 114 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 6,466 people are currently being treated in the country's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.
TimesLIVE