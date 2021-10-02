Alleged members of 'Al-Qaeda gang' due in court for kidnapping and murder

Two alleged members of the Al-Qaeda gang are set to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on kidnapping and murder charges.

The police anti-gang unit arrested Tebogo Godfrey Marumo, 35, and Sizwe Morris Mazwi, 31, on Wednesday. North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the duo, and other suspected gang members, allegedly kidnapped and killed David Khutledi, 34, at his home in Jouberton in September.

“A group of nine males reported to be members of the Al-Qaeda gang arrived at Khutledi’s parental place, driving in a white BMW and black Volkswagen Golf,” said Myburgh.