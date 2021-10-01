Rabies ‘now everywhere’ in Nelson Mandela Bay
Vaccinations for pets urged as every person and animal now vulnerable to deadly virus, state vet warns
Canine rabies has by now likely spread to every area of Nelson Mandela Bay, a state veterinarian has warned.
This, as it emerged that yet another child had been bitten by a suspected rabid dog last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.