Police firearm missing for a month, recovered in another town

A Burgersdorp police officer’s firearm was recovered in a different town, just more than a month after it was stolen from his vehicle in August.

The officer was attending to a complaint of domestic violence in Burgersdorp on August 11.

He was off-duty at the time and was driving his private vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said the officer had left his service pistol inside the locked car when he went inside the house, where the alleged incident of domestic violence took place.

“After attending to the incident he arrived back at his vehicle but could not find his firearm,” Roelofse said.

On Wednesday, members of the Burgersdorp Visible Policing, along with the District Operational Command Centre, investigated a possible tip-off that led them to a residence in Molteno, about 60km from Burgersdorp.

Upon searching the house, officers recovered the missing firearm and arrested a 36-year-old suspect for the possession of a stolen firearm.

He is expected to appear in the Burgersdorp magistrate’s court soon.

Acting District Commissioner Brigadier Rudolph Adolph praised the officers involved for their teamwork in recovering the firearm, and thanked the community for the positive information that led to the recovery and arrest.

